Next heatwave builds into August

DAYTON — Early July brought us the first heatwave of the year and the season with 6 consecutive 90 plus degree days. The heat dome that is currently build across the heat of the country will bring our next poential heatwave this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Starting Tuesday, high temperatures are forecast in the low 90s and heat index values rise into the low 100s. Due to the placement of the high, this ridge won’t allow temperatures to get as warm or the humidity levels to be as high. However, it’s still dangerously hot and humid.

High temperatures are forecast in the low 90s through Friday. Finally, the ridge breaks down Friday into Saturday with a cold front to take temperatures down into the 80s. High temperatures will be closer to normal, with an average temperatures at 86 degrees.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Heat Dome

The next ridge of high pressure builds quickly after the cold front passes. In fact, this next heat dome will be similar to the early July ridge. The high builds from the south increase moisture levels from the Gulf allowing for the humidity to build and cause heat index values over 105 degrees.

©2026 Cox Media Group