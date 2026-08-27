Next potential heat wave moving in

Days before the official start of the summer season, many Americans are facing extreme temperatures.

Millions facing heat wave, humidity across US days before official start of summer

DAYTON — A weak ridge of high pressure is pushing eastward over the upcoming weeks time. This will allow for much needed dry time, but unfortunately it will remove to the cool and comfortable air.

Ridge of Heat

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High temperatures to end the month of August and begin September, meteorological fall will push into the low 90s. By definition, a true heat wave requires three consecutive 90 degree plus days.

Our forecast calls for this beginning Monday and lingering into the first two days of September.

Forecst Highs

It’s not uncommon to have 90 degree days in Septempber. In fact, the average last 90 degree day at the Dayton International Airport is September 4th. The record is October 15 back in 1899.

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The last time Dayton International reported a high temperature in the 90s in the month of October was in 2019, reporting 94 degrees for the first two days of the month.

Last year, there were no 90 degree days reported in the month of September. However 2024 was different. We in fact had another heat wave with four consecutive days of 90 plus degrees. The max high for September 2024 was 93 degrees and that was met twice.

In 2023 Dayton International reported two 90 plus degree days in September. While 2022 only one 90 degree day was reported. Going back to 2021, one 90 degree day.

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