NFL Hall of Famer reveals dementia diagnosis

Roger Craig announced during his Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday that he has vascular dementia.

CANTON — Roger Craig announced during his Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday that he has vascular dementia.

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The former San Francisco 49er running back spoke in a prerecorded video message while he sat on stage wearing his gold jacket at Tom Benson Stadium, according to the Associated Press.

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Craig announced his diagnosis almost eight minutes into a nine-minute speech.

He said that his doctors believe “it may be related, at least in part, to the concussions” he experienced during his playing career.

“The changes were gradual,” said Craig. “At first, they were easy to dismiss as normal aging. Over time, my family noticed, too.”

The Mayo Clinic’s website says that symptoms of vascular dementia include confusion, disorientation, trouble speaking or understanding speech, physical stroke symptoms such as a sudden headache, difficulty walking, poor balance, and numbness or paralysis on one side of the face or the body.

“Football gave me opportunities beyond anything I can imagine. It helped shape the man I became,” said Craig. “At the same time, we know more today about brain health than when I played. I hope sharing my story encourages people to pay attention to their health and seek help when something doesn’t feel right.”

He helped the 49ers win three of their five Super Bowls. This includes Super Bowl XXIII against the Cincinnati Bengals in 1989.

Craig was selected from the seniors category. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame with Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Adam Vinatieri, and former St. Xavier High School graduate Luke Kuechly.

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