NFL team selects Xenia High School graduate in 2026 NFL Draft

XENIA — An NFL team has selected a local high school graduate in this year’s NFL Draft.

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The Minnesota Vikings picked Gavin Gearhardt, a Xenia High School graduate and former University of Cincinnati Bearcat, in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

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Gearhardt helped lead Xenia to the 2019 Miami Valley League Championship and the Buccaneers’ first playoff appearance in school history, according to the UC Bearcat athletic webpage.

He was a team captain for the Bearcats in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Gearhardt started all 13 games last season, finishing with 49 for his career.

UC went 7-6 last season and lost to Navy in the Liberty Bowl back in January.

Gavin Gearhardt- NFL Draft Xenia Grad Photo courtesy of University of Cincinnati Athletics

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