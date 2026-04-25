NFL team selects Xenia High School graduate in 2026 NFL Draft

XENIA — An NFL team has selected a local high school graduate in this year’s NFL Draft.
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The Minnesota Vikings picked Gavin Gearhardt, a Xenia High School graduate and former University of Cincinnati Bearcat, in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.
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Gearhardt helped lead Xenia to the 2019 Miami Valley League Championship and the Buccaneers’ first playoff appearance in school history, according to the UC Bearcat athletic webpage.
He was a team captain for the Bearcats in 2023, 2024, and 2025.
Gearhardt started all 13 games last season, finishing with 49 for his career.
UC went 7-6 last season and lost to Navy in the Liberty Bowl back in January.
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