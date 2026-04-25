Nice weekend ahead with severe weather possible next week

DAYTON — I’m monitoring our next system closely to move in overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Firstly, our next system is moving to our area in under 72 hours. The Storm Prediction Center is giving areas west of I-75 a two out of five and areas east a one out of five. This means out of the storms we see overnight Monday into Tuesday a few of them could turn severe by producing damaging straight line winds.

Watching our next chance for severe weather

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The timing is a bit of a double-edged sword. Good timing at night to limit the severe weather risk; however, bad timing since most of us are sleeping at this time. We will keep you posted as we get closer to time.

Watching our next chance for severe weather

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Before the arrives though, it’s a rather nice weekend with temperatures rather seasonable for the last weekend of April.

Watching our next chance for severe weather

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