Nick Chubb signing one-day contract to retire with Browns

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb will officially retire as a Cleveland Brown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chubb will sign a one-day contract to retire with the team, the Browns announced.

The 30-year-old first announced his retirement from football in a social media post on Aug. 21.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Browns drafted Chubb in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and went on to spend seven seasons in Cleveland.

He rushed for 1,000 yards in four straight seasons from 2019 to 2022. His best year was in 2022 with a career-high 1,525 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

He suffered a gruesome knee injury in 2023, tearing his MCL, meniscus, and ACL against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. He spent a year rehabbing and returned to the field during a Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.

He spent his final NFL season with the Houston Texans, but the Browns held on to the goal of having him retire in orange and brown.

“I think the moment Nick left we were always in our mind was, ‘OK, the day that he does decide to retire and not play, he’s going to be here and we’re going to do everything we can and work with him and get him back here to retire with us,’” Managing Partner JW Johnson said.

In a statement, Chubb called Cleveland a “second home” to him.

“Ever since I stepped foot into the city, I’ve felt nothing but love and positivity. The decision to retire a Brown was an easy one. To be able to officially retire as a Brown means a lot to my family and me. The Browns have the best fans in football. There were some memorable experiences with the Dawg Pound that I’ll never forget,” Chubb said.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry called Chubb the “gold standard for performance, professionalism and leadership within the Browns organization.”

“While we all feel that Nick’s career ended sooner than it should for factors beyond his control, we cherish all the special moments he brought to this franchise and how well he represented us. We are so excited for him to retire a Cleveland Brown because he embodies everything we value,” Berry said.

Chubb ended his playing career with 7,349 rushing yards, 1,109 receiving yards, and 59 touchdowns in 100 games.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]