NINJA KIDZ to stop in Ohio on latest tour

HUBER HEIGHTS — YouTube entertainers NINJA KIDZ will be returning to Ohio in September.

The group plans to stop in Huber Heights at the Rose Music Center on September 2, according to a spokesperson.

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Their show NINJA KIDZ Live: Infinite Possibilities will take audience members through an action-packed show featuring audience participation, physical challenges, games, and epic battles.

Shane Myler, NINJA KIDZ co-creator, stated, “The NINJA KIDZ family has always dreamed of taking our show on the road. After back-to-back sold-out dates and hearing from so many fans asking us to come back, we knew we had to hit the road again.”

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Rose Music Center Box Office.

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