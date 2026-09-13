No. 1 Ohio State blows fourth quarter lead in loss at No. 4 Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — No. 1 Ohio State blew a fourth-quarter lead against No. 4 Texas on Saturday.

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The Buckeyes led, 23-3, but the Longhorns scored 21 fourth-quarter points to win, 24-23, at Donald K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Hollywood Smothers scored the go-ahead touchdown with 25 seconds left.

Graceson Littleton’s interception sealed the win as time expired.

Ohio State falls to 1-1 overall.

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The Buckeyes forced and recovered a fumble on the first play of the game at the Longhorns’ 18-yard line. But OSU settled for a field goal and led, 3-0.

Jaylen McClain intercepted Arch Manning’s pass on Texas’ next possession. Ja’Kobi Jackson’s eight-yard touchdown extended the lead to 10-0 after one quarter.

After both teams exchanged field goals, Julian Sayin threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Smith to put Ohio State ahead, 20-3.

Connor Hawkins made a 48-yard field goal in the third quarter to increase it to 23-3 after three quarters.

Texas came back as Manning threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo to cut the deficit to 23-10.

The Buckeyes went three-and-out on their next series. Smothers scored to get the Longhorns closer, 23-17, with 7:14 to play.

Hawkins missed a 45-yard field goal with 4:16 remaining.

Texas drove 73 yards on 12 plays as Smothers’ second touchdown gave the Longhorns their only lead, 24-23.

Ohio State will host Kent State on Sept. 19. Kickoff is at noon from Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

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