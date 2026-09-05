No. 1 Ohio State blows out Ball State to open 2026 season

COLUMBUS — No. 1 Ohio State had little trouble in its 2026 season opener on Saturday.

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Ohio State dominated Ball State, 56-3, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Quarterback Julian Sayin threw three first-half touchdowns and ran for a fourth.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith caught eight passes for 151 yards and two scores.

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The Buckeyes went three-and-out on their first series but scored on three straight possessions to take a 21-0 lead.

The Cardinals got a field goal to cut it to 21-3 with 1:17 left in the first half.

But OSU drove 90 yards in nine plays, capped by Sayin’s second touchdown pass to Smith to extend it to 28-3 at halftime.

Running back Bo Jackson started the second half scoring with a 65-yard touchdown run to increase it to 35-3.

With two minutes left, Bellefontaine High School graduate Tavian St. Clair threw his first collegiate touchdown to Chris Henry Jr. to cap the scoring.

Ohio State had over 670 yards of total offense.

The Buckeyes’ next game will be Sept. 12. They play the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas.

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