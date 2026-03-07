No. 19 Miami concludes perfect regular season after overtime win at Ohio

OXFORD — The No. 19-ranked Miami University men’s basketball team made history on Friday.
The Miami RedHawks beat the Ohio Bobcats, 110-108, in overtime in Athens.
The RedHawks concluded the regular season with a perfect 31-0 record.
They trailed the Bobcats, 108-107, with 22 seconds left. Peter Suder drew a foul and made two free throws to put Miami ahead, 109-108, with 12 seconds to go.
Jackson Paveletzke missed a layup with five seconds left, and Justin Kirby grabbed the miss. He made one of two free throws to extend it to 110-108.
Paveletzke missed a three-pointer as time expired, and the RedHawks players stormed the court in celebration.
Miami gets ready for the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Tournament in Cleveland.
Their first game will be on Thursday, March 12.
