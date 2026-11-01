No. 2 Ohio State scores 1 touchdown in upset loss to USC

COLUMBUS — No. 2 Ohio State never led in Saturday’s game against the USC Trojans.

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The Trojans held the Buckeyes to one touchdown in a 30-18 upset in Los Angeles on Saturday.

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Jayden Maiava found Trent Mosley for a 69-yard touchdown pass on the game’s second play as the Trojans led, 7-0.

They added another touchdown to go up 14-3 after one quarter.

OSU drove inside USC territory three times in the first half. But they settled for field goals as Ohio State trailed, 20-9.

King Miller added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to increase it to 27-9.

Jeremiah Smith caught a 1-yard touchdown pass with 2:12 remaining to cut it to 27-18. But it was not enough as the Trojans added a field goal to seal the game.

Freshman Luke Fahey completed 21-of-38 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown. This was Ohio State’s first game without starting quarterback Julian Sayin. He was injured against Indiana on Oct. 17.

Smith had 10 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

The Buckeyes drop to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten.

Ohio State hosts Oregon on Nov. 7.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. in Columbus.

Channel 7 will televise the game.

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