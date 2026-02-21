No. 22 Miami stays unbeaten after home win over Bowling Green

No. 13 Antonwone Woolfolk reacts for Miami (OH) in the first half against Bowling Green on Feb. 20, 2026

OXFORD — The No. 22 Miami RedHawks put together another solid performance to stay unbeaten on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Luke Skaljac scored a career-high 24 points as Miami beat Bowling Green, 91-77, at Millett Hall.

A sellout crowd of over 10,000 fans attended the game. Among those in attendance was Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Falcons stayed close throughout the first half. They led 21-19, but Miami went on a 10-0 run and never looked back.

Skaljac scored 16 points in the first half as they led, 45-30, at halftime.

Miami led by as much as 18 points to open the second half. Bowling Green got as close as eight points, 59-51, with 13:06 to play.

Almar Atlason and Skaljac made back-to-back treys to expand it to 66-51. Eian Elmer buried two straight three-pointers to increase it to 85-64 with 3:07 remaining.

Skaljac was one of four RedHawks in double figures.

Eian Elmer finished with 21 points and had five steals. Antwone Woolfolk and Peter Suder each scored 10.

The Red and White shot over 50 percent from the floor, making 30-of-58 shots.

Miami improves to 27-0 overall, and 14-0 in the Mid-American Conference. They remain the only undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball.

The RedHawks are preparing for a two-game trip in Michigan.

Their next game will be Tuesday, Feb. 24, when they play at Eastern Michigan.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group