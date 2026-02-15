No. 23 Miami remains only unbeaten team after beating Ohio

OXFORD — No. 23 Miami University remains the only unbeaten in Division I men’s basketball.

The RedHawks defeated Ohio, 90-74, on Friday night in front of a raucous crowd of 10,640 inside Millet Hall.

This was the first of two meetings in the Battle of the Bricks.

Brant Byers led MU with 21 points while Peter Suder added 20. Eian Elmer added 15 points while Luke Skaljac finished with 12. Almar Atlason scored 11 points off the bench.

Miami improves to 25-0 overall and 11-0 in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

They have now tied the single-season record for victories set last season.

The Red and White led 43-35 at halftime.

Miami led by double digits throughout the second half.

They led by as much as 20 points, 79-59, with just under seven minutes left.

The RedHawks’ next game will be Tuesday, Feb. 17, when they travel to Amherst, MA, to play UMass.

This is the Minutemen’s first season in the MAC.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

