No. 23 Miami remains unbeaten after road win at Buffalo

No. 22 Brant Byers with the ball against Buffalo on Feb. 3, 2026

The Miami University RedHawks pulled out another close Mid-American Conference (MAC) win on Tuesday.

Luke Skaljac scored 15 of his career-high 19 points as Miami beat the Buffalo Bulls, 73-71, in Buffalo, New York.

Brant Byers added 11 points for the RedHawks while Peter Suder finished with 10 points and eight assists.

Miami improves to 23-0 overall and 11-0 in the MAC.

The Red White led 18-11, but the Bulls tied it at 18-18. But Justin Kirby buried a three-pointer, and Skaljac’s layup gave Miami a 23-18 advantage.

Buffalo led, 33-32, with just over four minutes left until halftime. But Miami led, 38-35, at halftime.

The RedHawks’ largest lead was 52-40, but the Bulls scored nine straight points to cut it to 52-49.

Miami led 73-71 but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Buffalo had a chance to win it, but Ryan Sabol missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer, and the RedHawks held on for the win.

MU is one of two unbeaten teams remaining in men’s college basketball. The other is No. 1 Arizona.

Miami’s next game is Saturday, Feb. 7, at Marshall.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m.

