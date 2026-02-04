No. 23 Miami remains unbeaten after road win at Buffalo

No. 22 Brant Byers with the ball against Buffalo on Feb. 3, 2026 Photo contributed by Miami Men's Basketball (via X) (Miami Men's Basketball (via X))
By WHIO Staff

The Miami University RedHawks pulled out another close Mid-American Conference (MAC) win on Tuesday.

Luke Skaljac scored 15 of his career-high 19 points as Miami beat the Buffalo Bulls, 73-71, in Buffalo, New York.

Brant Byers added 11 points for the RedHawks while Peter Suder finished with 10 points and eight assists.

Miami improves to 23-0 overall and 11-0 in the MAC.

The Red White led 18-11, but the Bulls tied it at 18-18. But Justin Kirby buried a three-pointer, and Skaljac’s layup gave Miami a 23-18 advantage.

Buffalo led, 33-32, with just over four minutes left until halftime. But Miami led, 38-35, at halftime.

The RedHawks’ largest lead was 52-40, but the Bulls scored nine straight points to cut it to 52-49.

Miami led 73-71 but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Buffalo had a chance to win it, but Ryan Sabol missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer, and the RedHawks held on for the win.

MU is one of two unbeaten teams remaining in men’s college basketball. The other is No. 1 Arizona.

Miami’s next game is Saturday, Feb. 7, at Marshall.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m.

