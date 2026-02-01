No. 24 Miami stays unbeaten with big 2nd half over Northern Illinois

OXFORD — The nationally ranked Miami RedHawks went on a big second-half run to put away Northern Illinois on Saturday.

The No. 24 RedHawks outscored the Huskies, 38-9, over the last 15 minutes to win, 85-61.

The Red and Hawk played in front of over 10,000 fans at Millet Hall.

Miami improves to 22-0 overall and 10-0 in the Mid-American Conference.

They remain one of two unbeaten men’s basketball tams in the country.

NIU led by as much as 10 points in the first half, 26-16. But Miami rallied to lead, 40-38, at halftime.

The Huskies led, 52-47, with 15:17 to play. Brant Byers’ layup put the RedHawks ahead, 53-52.

Northern Illinois made a free throw to even the score at 53-53 when Eian Elmer’s three-pointer reclaimed the lead, 56-53. MU never trailed again.

Byers’s trey expanded the advantage to 65-54 and capped an 18-3 scoring run.

Five RedHawks finished in double figures. Byers led them with 21 points while Peter Suder added 19. Antwone Woolfolk had a double-double: 14 points and 12 rebounds. Luke Skaljac finished with 13 points while Justin Kirby scored 10.

Before the game, Miami awarded former men’s basketball player and Ron Harper with an honorary doctorate degree.

He starred at guard for Miami from 1982 to 1986. The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Harper with the No. 8 overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft. He also played for the Clippers, Bulls, and Lakers. Harper won five NBA championships in his career, including three with the Bulls and twice with the Lakers.

Miami’s next game will be Tuesday, Feb 3, when they play at Buffalo. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

