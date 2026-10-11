No. 5 Ohio State rolls over Maryland

COLUMBUS — No. 5 Ohio State had little trouble against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.
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The Buckeyes had 449 yards of total offense in a 45-16 win at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
Julian Sayin went 13-of-21 for 242 yards and four touchdowns.
Jeremiah Smith caught four passes for 93 yards and two scores.
Bo Jackson rushed for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Ohio State improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten.
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Saturday also marked OSU head coach Ryan Day’s 100th game. He improved to 87-13.
Smith needs two touchdowns and 315 yards to break the Big Ten records.
Ohio State led 14-3 after one quarter.
Malik Washington’s five-yard touchdown run got the Terrapins within four, 14-10. That was as close as they got.
Smith caught a 40-yard touchdown pass to increase it to 21-10. Connor Hawkins made a field goal, and Mason Williams’ touchdown run right before halftime extended the advantage to 31-10 at halftime.
Jackson added two second-half touchdowns for the Buckeyes.
Ohio State plays defending national champion Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 17.
It is a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Championship Game where the Hoosiers beat the Buckeyes, 13-10.
Kickoff is at noon from Bloomington, Indiana.
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