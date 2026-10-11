No. 5 Ohio State rolls over Maryland

Photo contributed by the Ohio State University

No. 4 Jeremiah Smith against Maryland on Oct. 10, 2026

COLUMBUS — No. 5 Ohio State had little trouble against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.

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The Buckeyes had 449 yards of total offense in a 45-16 win at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Julian Sayin went 13-of-21 for 242 yards and four touchdowns.

Jeremiah Smith caught four passes for 93 yards and two scores.

Bo Jackson rushed for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Ohio State improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten.

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Saturday also marked OSU head coach Ryan Day’s 100th game. He improved to 87-13.

Smith needs two touchdowns and 315 yards to break the Big Ten records.

Ohio State led 14-3 after one quarter.

Malik Washington’s five-yard touchdown run got the Terrapins within four, 14-10. That was as close as they got.

Smith caught a 40-yard touchdown pass to increase it to 21-10. Connor Hawkins made a field goal, and Mason Williams’ touchdown run right before halftime extended the advantage to 31-10 at halftime.

Jackson added two second-half touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State plays defending national champion Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 17.

It is a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Championship Game where the Hoosiers beat the Buckeyes, 13-10.

Kickoff is at noon from Bloomington, Indiana.

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