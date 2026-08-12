No charges filed against officer in Urbana shooting

A man has been booked into jail after being shot by police in Urbana on Friday.

Suspect armed with knife shot by police in Urbana

URBANA — An Urbana Police officer will not face charges for shooting a man back in May.

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Prosecutors found that Officer Luke Hiltibran was justified in shooting Justin Beabout in the leg, according to the Champaign County Prosecutor’s Office.

Urbana officers responded to the 200 block of West Church Street on reports of a disturbance, as previously reported.

Police officials said that officers found Beabout armed with a knife when they arrived.

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Police said Beabout did not listen to the officer’s commands. Hiltibran shot Beabout.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, later released, and pleaded guilty to felonious assault, Champaign County Prosecutors said.

During a review, Beabout admitted that he intentionally armed himself because he wanted to commit “suicide by police.”

He admitted to hearing the officers’ commands and intentionally ignored them.

Beabout also acknowledged that he threw the knife at officers and said that they were not at fault for the shooting, Champaign County Prosecutors stated.

“Based upon the totality of the circumstances, the evidence demonstrates that Officer Hiltibran’s use of force was objectively reasonable and legally justified under Ohio law,” said Kevin Talebi, Champaign County Prosecutor. “I find that Officer Hiltibran acted lawfully, reasonably, and appropriately in discharging his weapon.”

Beabout was sentenced to six to nine years in prison.

Justin Beabout (Tri-County Jail)

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