‘No hazard’ after reports of gas smell in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township leaders say there is no hazard after residents reported smelling natural gas on Wednesday morning.
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Township leaders said they received several calls about a widespread smell of natural gas near Yankee Street and Lyons Road.
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After speaking with CenterPoint Energy, the fire department learned the gas plant was doing testing, and that’s what was causing the smell.
“Again, although the smell is strong, there is no hazard present,” the township wrote on social media.
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