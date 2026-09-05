No illegal credit card skimmers found in Montgomery County gas station sweep

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith announced that Weights & Measures inspectors found no illegal credit card skimmers during a three-day, countywide sweep of gas stations ahead of Labor Day weekend.

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Inspectors examined 1,653 fuel pumps at 177 gas stations across Montgomery County from Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 2–4.

The countywide sweep targeted gas stations along major thoroughfares and near interstate exits expected to handle heavy traffic during the holiday weekend.

The inspection effort follows the discovery of a credit card skimmer inside a gas pump at a Brookville station in July, which was the first illegal skimmer found at a Montgomery County gas station in eight years.

“Our efforts to protect consumers are paying dividends,” Keith said. “Finding that skimmer in July was an important reminder that these devices are still out there. Our inspectors work year-round to make sure Montgomery County residents can have confidence when they stop to fill up and this week’s sweep is another example of that commitment.”

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To prevent access to fuel pumps, Keith urged gas station operators to ensure payment chip readers function properly and to install site-specific locks on dispensers.

Standard factory-installed locks can be opened using widely available universal keys.

Keith also advised drivers to take specific security measures when purchasing fuel.

“If you are traveling this holiday weekend, taking a few simple precautions at the pump can go a long way toward protecting your financial information,” Keith said. “Whenever possible, pay with cash. If cash is not an option, use a credit card and choose tap or chip payment instead of swiping your card.”

Additional guidance from the Auditor’s Office includes using pumps positioned closest to station attendants, choosing credit cards over debit cards to simplify challenging any fraudulent charges, monitoring bank accounts regularly and immediately reporting any signs of pump tampering.

Information regarding skimmer prevention is available on the auditor’s website at www.mcohio.org/StopSkimmers.