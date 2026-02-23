No injuries after crash involving school bus at busy intersection

FILE PHOTO: Police in Dallas were investigating a beheading at a motel.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A school bus was involved in a crash at a busy Montgomery County intersection on Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at State Route 741 and Lyons Road in Miami Township around 4 p.m., a spokesperson with the township confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

There were students on board the bus, but no injuries were reported.

This crash remains under investigation by the Miami Township Police Department.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group