No injuries after vehicle struck by train in Darke County

No injuries after vehicle struck by train in Darke County

VERSAILLES — No one was injured after a car was struck by a train in Darke County over the weekend.

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Versailles Police and Fire were dispatched after midnight on Sunday to the train tracks near East Water Street for a car being struck by a train, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to Versailles Police, the car was traveling north on N Second St across the railroad tracks.

The car attempted to turn east onto E Water St, which runs along the tracks, but failed to negotiate the turn and got stuck on the tracks.

A CSX train struck the vehicles, according to police. No other vehicles were involved.

No injuries were reported. No citations have been issued at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Versailles Police Department.

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