No injuries reported after fire at Amazon Fulfillment Center

Inside An Amazon Fulfillment Center On Cyber Monday

UNION — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Union on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1800 block of Union Airpark Boulevard around 9:30 p.m., according to an Englewood Dispatcher.

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When crews made entry into the warehouse, they located a fire involving machinery and quickly extinguished it, according to Union Fire Chief Marvin.

All occupants inside the building made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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