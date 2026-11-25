UNION — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Union on Tuesday night.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 1800 block of Union Airpark Boulevard around 9:30 p.m., according to an Englewood Dispatcher.
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When crews made entry into the warehouse, they located a fire involving machinery and quickly extinguished it, according to Union Fire Chief Marvin.
All occupants inside the building made it out safely.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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