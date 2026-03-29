No injuries reported after house fire in Miami County

WEST MILTON — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Miami County on Saturday morning.

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News Center 7 previously reported that crews responded to a call that came out just before 2 a.m. to the 20 block of Rockleigh Avenue in West Milton.

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Everyone made it out of the house, and all pets were rescued by firefighters, according to a spokesperson with the West Milton Fire Department.

The fire started in the laundry room. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire was contained to the laundry room, with some fire reaching the attic.

Smoke damage has been reported throughout the house.

Mutual aid was provided by the City of Union, Tipp City, and Ludlow Falls fire departments.

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