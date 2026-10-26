No injuries reported after plane makes emergency landing

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A plane made an emergency landing in Northern Ohio on Saturday night.

The Perry Township Police Department responded to a small, single-engine plane’s emergency landing in the rear lot of Metallus Plant around 8:44 p.m., according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the plane as a Zenith CH650B fixed-wing, single-engine.

Officers said that during a preliminary investigation, the plane experienced engine trouble while on its way to the Akron Canton Airport.

The plane struck a concrete pole during the landing, troopers said.

Two people were on board the plane when it landed; neither person reported injuries.

The plane sustained damage, including to the landing gear.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

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