No injuries reported after stairs on Dayton building reportedly collapse

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to reports of a collapse in Dayton on Wednesday.

The incident was reported in the 200 block of Audubon Place just before 4 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The supervisor added that three steps on a house collapsed, but the building did not.

No injuries have been reported at this time, the supervisor said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

