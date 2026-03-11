No injuries reported after stairs on Dayton building reportedly collapse

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to reports of a collapse in Dayton on Wednesday.
The incident was reported in the 200 block of Audubon Place just before 4 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The supervisor added that three steps on a house collapsed, but the building did not.
No injuries have been reported at this time, the supervisor said.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
