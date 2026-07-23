‘No state left behind;’ Drivers continue to see fuel frustration across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers continue to feel the pinch at the gas pump.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on pump patrol. She is checking the lowest gas prices across the Miami Valley LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The average gas price across the Dayton area is $3.91 per gallon, according to AAA’s website.

Gasbuddy.com says the average gas price is $3.92 a gallon.

Patrick De Hann of Gasbuddy.com says that gas prices are higher not only because of tensions between the United States and Iran, but also because of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries.

“We’re seeing gas prices launch higher virtually coast to coast. No state left behind,” he said.

Visit this website to find the lowest gas prices in your neighborhood.

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