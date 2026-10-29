Noah Kahan announces Columbus stop on 2027 stadium tour

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Noah Kahan performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Noah Kahan is returning to Ohio next summer.

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The “Stick Season” singer announced his The Last Of The Bugs World Tour on Thursday.

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The 31- date stadium tour includes a stop at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on June 5.

“Football stadiums with all my friends. Mind blown and hands shaking let’s go back on tour,” Kahan wrote on social media.

The announcement comes after Kahan’s sold-out The Great Divide World Tour this year. During that, he sold out baseball stadiums across the country, including Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

The Last Of The Bugs World Tour kicks off in Georgia in April and concludes in the United Kingdom in July.

The artist presale is on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at noon. Those interested must be signed up by Thursday, Nov. 5 at 11:59 p.m.

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 12 at noon.

More information on the tour and registering for presale can be found here.

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