Non-emergency phone line down in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Residents in Vandalia can currently not call Vandalia’s non-emergency line.

The city is asking if you have a non-emergency to please call 937-415-2292 or 937-415-2293.

The city did not say what caused the outage.

We will update when phone lines are back up.

