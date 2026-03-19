Non-profit organization raises awareness for critically ill children with new pajama drive

DAYTON — The Casey Cares Foundation is launching its 11th annual PJ party fundraising drive to provide new pajamas to critically ill children. The initiative aims to support families during hospital stays by providing comfortable clothing to young patients in Ohio, Md. and Florida

While the nonprofit operates year-round, April serves as the primary month for its pajama collection and fundraising efforts.

Locally, the foundation works with Dayton Children’s Hospital and Kettering Health to distribute the donations to children receiving medical treatment.

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The Casey Cares Foundation first began 25 years ago in Baltimore and has since expanded its reach to include Florida and Ohio. The organization focuses on improving the quality of life for families facing frequent or extended medical stays.

The foundation manages the logistics of pajama distribution based on the immediate needs of its partner facilities. Taylor Shortridge serves as the communications coordinator for the Casey Cares Foundation and explained that while they collect items throughout the year, the spring is their most active period.

“We raise PJs, technically all year long, but April is just our biggest month of fundraising for them,” Shortridge said.

“So anytime the hospitals reach out to us, anywhere, specifically these Dayton hospitals, they’ll reach out to us and let us know that they’re in need of some PJs and maybe they ran out from our last delivery. So they’ll let us know, and then we’ll ship as many PGS as they need their way.”

Beyond direct donations, the organization encourages community members to launch independent collection efforts. These drives can be tailored to various environments, ranging from residential areas to professional settings. “We have lots in Maryland, Fla., and Ohio.

And then also, you can host an external fundraiser yourself,” Shortridge said. “The PJ campaign is a great way to do that, because you can just, you know, collect PJs throughout your neighborhood or your workplace or your school, whatever that might be.”

The 11th annual PJ party is scheduled for April 16. Individuals who wish to participate or start their own neighborhood drive can find involvement details and registration links on the Casey Cares Foundation website.

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