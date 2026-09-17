Area student dies on school bus; police investigating

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department and Cincinnati Public Schools are investigating after a child died on a school bus Wednesday.

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The child was identified as Ngone Talla, a student at Roselawn Condon School, according to our news partners, WCPO.

According to her father, Abdoula Talla, the girl was nonverbal and used a wheelchair.

He stated that his daughter was unresponsive when the bus arrived at their home.

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Police confirmed they responded to the 4200 block of Colerain Avenue around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a death investigation.

Cincinnati Public Schools deployed its Crisis Response Unit to Roselawn Condon School to support students and employees following the loss.

“Cincinnati Public Schools is grieving the loss of a student from Roselawn Condon School who died yesterday,” the school district said in a statement. “Our hearts are with her family and everyone who knew and loved her. This is an unimaginable loss for them and a heartbreaking day for the Roselawn Condon community.”

Bus operator First Student also issued a statement regarding the student’s death.

“All of us at First Student are deeply saddened by the death of a student on one of our buses,” First Student said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, classmates, school community and all those impacted as they navigate this difficult time.”

The company stated it is fully cooperating with local authorities and Cincinnati Public Schools during the investigation.

First Student said it could not provide additional details while the investigation remains active.

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