Norovirus found in wastewater treatment plant in Ohio

Norovirus causes stomach issues like vomiting and pain. People generally recover in 1 or 2 days and have no long-term health effects.

OHIO — Northeastern Ohio health officials shared that there’s an increase in norovirus viral levels in untreated wastewater.

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The levels were found at the Ashtabula Wastewater Treatment Plant, in Ashtabula County, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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The city’s health department said they determine the threshold by using site-specific data from the previous year.

Increasing viral concentration in wastewater could indicate a potential outbreak and possible high transmission to the public, according to our affiliate.

Norovirus is quite contagious, and some of the symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The health department said people typically get better in one or two days and have no long-term effects.

The health department recommends people follow these steps to stop the spread:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Handle and prepare food safely

Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly

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