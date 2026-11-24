CLARK COUNTY — A local assistant principal has been placed on paid leave as the investigation into a cellphone search continues.

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Northwestern High School Assistant Principal Shawn Bryant was placed on paid leave on Nov. 17 “pending the outcome of an investigation,” according to his personnel file.

Bryant is not allowed to enter school property unless given express permission.

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He also received a letter notifying him of a meeting on Nov. 23.

“The purpose of this meeting will be to meet about the cell phone investigation. The board’s attorney will be present,” the letter stated.

During this meeting, the board went into executive session; it is unclear if any action was taken regarding Bryant’s employment.

News Center 7 previously reported that in October, students at the junior/senior high school said a staff member asked them to lift their shirts during a cell phone search.

The district conducted an independent investigation; Bryant was placed on leave during the investigation.

On Oct. 21, a letter notified Bryant that the investigation found he followed board policy, but an “Improvement Plan” was created.

Parents disagreed with this decision and created an online petition calling for the resignation of Bryant, Superintendent Ryan Rismiller, and Principal Josh Roeth

The exact details of the most recent investigation are not available at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

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