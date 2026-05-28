Not Lovin’ It: Cedar Point bans man for eating chicken McNuggets on ride

SANDUSKY — A man was recently banned from Cedar Point after being caught eating chicken McNuggets on Millennium Force.

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The man was not just banned from Cedar Point, but also from all Six Flags parks for life, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

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In a statement to WOIO, Cedar Point said eating while riding a rollercoaster is a choking hazard.

“Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior. Our ride safety policy strictly prohibits all loose articles on rides, including food which can become a choking hazard. Safety is a partnership between our guests and the park, and guests must follow all written and verbal instructions for safe riding. Guests who violate our Code of Conduct are not welcome in our parks, and this guest has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life,” a Cedar Point spokesperson said.

Millennium Force reaches a top speed of 93 mph and an elevation of 310 feet within 120 seconds.

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