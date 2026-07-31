‘Not seeing much of a drop yet;’ Gas prices continue to climb across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Gas prices continue to increase across the region early Friday.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on Pump Patrol today. She is checking to see what people are paying at the pump LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
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AAA says that the average price of gas in Dayton is $3.93 per gallon.
It is an increase from $3.86 on Thursday, according to AAA’s website.
AAA says that the average gas price across Ohio is $4 per gallon.
Our news crew saw gas prices reach over $4 per gallon on Progress Drive in Xenia early Friday.
Crude oil prices remain in the $80 per barrel range as instability continues along the Strait of Hormuz, AAA says.
“Americans probably, at least for now, may not see much of a drop in gasoline prices because while oil is dropping significantly, it’s only the cost of oil dropping, whereas gasoline and diesel fuel, not seeing much of a drop yet,” said Patrick De Haan, of Gasbuddy.com.
Visit this website to find the lowest gas prices in your neighborhood.
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