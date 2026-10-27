Not So Spooky Haunted House opens in local city

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MIAMISBURG — Not a fan of spooky haunted houses? A local Not So Spooky Haunted House opens on Wednesday.

The City of Miamisburg is hosting its Not So Spooky Haunted House on Oct. 28, according to a social media post.

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The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Market Square, located at 4 N. Main Street.

The house is designed for children ages 4-10, but is open to everyone.

The program is $5 at the door.

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