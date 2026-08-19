NWS: Cold air funnels in Mercer County remain non-tornadic

MERCER COUNTY — Mercer County officials have issued a statement after several funnel clouds were spotted in the area on Wednesday.

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The National Weather Service has determined these are cold air funnels and are non-tornadic.

They are usually weak and do not reach the ground.

The cold air funnel clouds are possible through 6 p.m. for the region.

Rain and thunderstorms are continuing to form in Indiana, moving east towards Mercer County.

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The Mercer County High School Band Show has been canceled due to incoming weather.

The Mercer County Fairboard decided after consulting with the Mercer County Emergency Management Agency and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

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