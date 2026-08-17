NWS confirms 2 tornadoes from Saturday’s storms

Funnel clouds were seen after tornado-warned storms moved across parts of the Miami Valley on Saturday night.

Funnel clouds seen from tornado-warned storms across parts of Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service (NWS) says two tornadoes hit the Miami Valley during Saturday’s storms.

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Based on video evidence, the NWS first confirmed a tornado north of Fletcher in Miami County.

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The second was confirmed north of St. Paris in Champaign County. The NWS confirmed this tornado based on video evidence and damage reports.

Additional information about each tornado and its strength is pending.

As News Center 7 previously reported, funnel clouds were seen after tornado-warned storms moved across parts of the Miami Valley on Saturday night.

Several iWitness7 viewers sent photos and videos of what appeared to be funnel clouds in Champaign County.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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