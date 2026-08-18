NWS confirms 4 tornadoes hit Miami Valley, including an EF2

CLARK COUNTY — The National Weather Service has released the strength of four tornadoes that hit the Miami Valley on Aug. 11.
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Three of those twisters were located in Clark County.
An EF0 tornado was confirmed north of Springfield.
It started at 9:24 a.m. near Tremont City.
It was first observed at a large manufacturing and trucking facility on Urbana Road.
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This twister ended around 9:30 a.m. near Catawba, according to the NWS.
An EF1 tornado touched down east of Springfield around 9:31 a.m., beginning near Ogden Road, Old Columbus Road, Ventura Ave, and Heatherwood Ave.
It reached around 100 mph before ending near South Vienna around 9:40 a.m.
The strongest tornado of the event, an EF2, touched down south of Catawba around 9:33 a.m.
This reached peak wind speeds of 115 mph and traveled around 3.5 miles before dissipating at 9:38 a.m.
An EF1 tornado was also confirmed southeast of Urbana on Aug. 11.
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This touched down around 9:30 a.m. near Pisgah Road and traveled 3.6 miles.
Peak wind speeds were 110mph for this twister.
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