NWS confirms EF1 tornado and 100 mph winds caused damage in south Columbus

An EF1 tornado touched down in south Columbus during severe storms on Tuesday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Survey teams also determined that straight-line winds gusting between 90 and 100 mph caused damage in Upper Arlington.

Survey teams from the weather service inspected damage across the city’s south side, noting downed trees and structural damage.

The affected locations included areas near East Hinman and Parsons avenues, Barack Park and Fairwood Avenue, our news partners at WBNS-TV said.

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City officials emphasized that the storm caused significant damage across south Columbus. Mayor Andrew Ginther reported that no injuries occurred as a result of the storm.

Ginther called the lack of injuries “miraculous” given the impact on the area.

Emergency responders managed a high volume of requests during the severe weather. The Columbus Division of Fire responded to more than 1,100 calls on Tuesday.

At the height of the storm, 131 calls arrived almost simultaneously, which prompted every emergency unit in the city to respond.

The weather service is expected to share additional details from its storm survey in the coming days.

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