NWS confirms third area tornado from Saturday’s storms

WARREN COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a third tornado touched down in the area over the weekend.

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The NWS confirmed Monday afternoon that a tornado touched down near Franklin in Warren County Saturday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

A final assessment, which will include the results of the damage survey, is expected to be completed Monday or Tuesday.

The NWS previously confirmed tornadoes touched down west of Dayton in Montgomery County and northwest of Eaton in Preble County on Saturday.

The NWS is still working to determine how much damage was caused and will release more information either later today or Tuesday.

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