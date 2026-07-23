NWS confirms tornado touched down in Clinton County

Storms, strong winds possible this evening; more pleasant weather to start the work week

CLINTON COUNTY — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Clinton County on Tuesday.

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The EF-0 tornado touched down near Lees Creek at approximately 3:09 p.m.

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The NWS said the tornado reached speeds of 75 mph and traveled 3.4 miles.

Surveyors found the first evidence of tornadic damage at a home off Henry Road. A tree snapped and fell onto the roof.

In a field adjacent to the home, some corn stalks had been flattened, and there was minor tree damage.

Additional flattened corn stalks were found in the field near the intersection of Henry Rd and State Highway 729.

The most significant storm damage was to trees along Larrick Road.

The NWS said six trees were either uprooted or snapped at the base.

No one was injured in this storm.

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