Oak Ridge Boys longtime singer dies at 83

NASHVILLE — A longtime singer of The Oak Ridge Boys has died.

Richard Sterban was 83 years old.

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Sterban was the longtime bass singer for The Oak Ridge Boys.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our partner and brother, Richard Sterban,” the band said on social media.

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They also shared a statement from the Sterban family.

“We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers. Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time; we find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum called Richard Sterban “a musical bridge builder.”

“He used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He helped the supergroup achieve 17 No. 1 hits, legions of fans the world over, and a well-deserved place in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Richard Sterban was a steady force and a foundational figure in country music.”

“Richard Sterban (1943–2026) was a musical bridge builder. He used his unmistakable bass voice to connect commercial country music to its deep gospel roots. He helped the supergroup achieve seventeen No. 1 hits, legions of fans the world over, and a well-deserved place in the… pic.twitter.com/TLQha8e15q — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) November 14, 2026

Some of The Oak Ridge Boys’ most iconic songs include “Elvira,” “American Made,” “Bobbie Sue,” and “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight.”

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