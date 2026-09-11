Oakwood storm cleanup expected to take three to four weeks

OAKWOOD — Oakwood municipal storm cleanup is expected to take three to four weeks following powerful storms that swept through the Miami Valley last week.

Public works crews focused initial clearing operations on the east side of Oakwood, which sustained heavier damage from the storm. All collected debris is being transported to the city’s public works center for disposal.

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Oakwood resident Susan Montesano expressed frustration over the speed of municipal response efforts while describing storm damage across her neighborhood.

“The roadways were blocked, the trees were down, the sidewalks have debris all over them,” Montesano said.

At the intersection of West Dixon and Harman avenues near Harman Elementary School, a tree blocked the roadway through the weekend. Although the tree fell on Friday, crews did not clean it until Monday due to the holiday weekend.

Montesano raised safety concerns regarding storm debris and wires left near the school.

“This is an elementary school, and kids are inquisitive. So to leave that and not deal with it, I think is negligent,” Montesano said.

Montesano also documented a tree that fell onto a vehicle at East Schantz and Ridgewood avenues. While the smashed car was subsequently removed, the tree remained at the location.

Additional property damage in Oakwood included a tree top that fell into a residential yard, crushing a gazebo.

Oakwood Public Works Director Doug Spitler addressed the department’s response strategy and altered clearing routes. “So we are starting in a little bit of a different area than we typically start,” Spitler said.

He explained that the severity of the damage adjusted the department’s initial expectations for completing the work.

“We expected at least two weeks, but given that it’s already been this week and we’re still in our initial areas, I think it’ll take us probably at least three to four weeks to get through the city,” Spitler said.

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