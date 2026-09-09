O’Charley’s closing all locations nationwide The chain has deleted its social media pages

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville-based national chain O’Charley’s has closed its restaurants Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The company is closing all corporate-owned O’Charley’s locations, according to NRN, a restaurant industry news outlet, Tennessean.

News Center 7 called the Miami Township location of Underground Chuck’s, which is also owned by O’Charley’s, but was told to contact O’Charley’s guest relations.

News Center 7 reached out to the parent company late Wednesday afternoon and received the following message regarding our inquiry into the closure of Underground Chucks: “Unfortunately, we do not have anyone from the company available from the company for comment at this time.”

The company’s Instagram and Facebook pages have also been taken down.

Our sister station at WSB-TV in Atlanta said an employee at the O’Charley’s in Harrison, Ohio, reported that their location would close at 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to The 812.

The Owensboro, Kentucky, location of O’Charley’s is also closing permanently, the Owensboro Times said.

NRN quoted a franchise employee in Ohio, who said their restaurant will stay open as long as possible.

O’Charley’s restaurants are located mostly in the South, with some locations in the Midwest.

The closest O’Charley’s locations to the Dayton area are located in Middletown and Springdale. There used to be a location on Miller Lane in Butler Twp.

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