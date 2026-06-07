ODNR reveals new historical artwork at local state park

GREENE COUNTY — Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled new artwork in Greene County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The painting shows Chief Blackfish and Daniel Boone giving parkgoers a look at what the Ohio frontier was like in the late 18th century.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s a really fascinating period of history, 1788. Daniel Boone is captured by the Shawnees in Kentucky, brought here right to Oldtown between Xenia and Yellow Springs,” DeWine said.

The artwork is on display at Great Council State Park in Xenia.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]