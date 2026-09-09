ODOT announces traffic changes for I-75 construction project in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers will see changes in the reconstruction of Interstate 75 in Montgomery County this week.

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The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said in a social media post that it will start moving two lanes of northbound I-75 to the right side of the road.

This will start at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.

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During the overnight hours, traffic will be maintained in the contraflow lanes. The ramps from State Route 4 and State Route 48 will be temporarily closed, according to the social media post.

The entrance and exit ramps along I-75 NB at Wagner Ford Road, Stanley Avenue, and Needmore Road will not be accessible during that time.

ODOT said that the travel lanes will reopen early Friday, Sept. 11. The entrance and exit ramps for Stanley Avenue on I-75 NB will also reopen.

More work is tentatively scheduled on Sunday, Sept. 13.

ODOT crews will permanently close the contraflow lane on I-75 NB. It will return to three lanes.

Both directions will remain pushed to the right side of the road while crews work on the median wall and drains, the social media post stated.

This traffic pattern is expected to stay in place until early Nov. The ramp from Wagner Ford Road to I-75 SB will stay closed until late fall.

ODOT stated that all this work is weather-dependent.

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