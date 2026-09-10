ODOT to close I-75 ramps in Miami County this month

TROY — There will be two highway ramp closures in Miami County this month.

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The City of Troy said in a social media post that two Interstate 75 ramps will be closed from Sept. 21 through Sept. 28.

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The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said that the southbound I-75 ramp to State Route 41/West Main Street will be closed.

In addition, ODOT will also close the exit ramp from I-75 NB to State Route 55/Market Street, according to the social media post.

Both closures are tentatively scheduled for Sept. 21 through Sept. 28.

Visit this website to see all the ODOT traffic impacts for Miami County.

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