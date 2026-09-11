New traffic shifts begin tonight on I-75 in North Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Major changes are coming to the construction zone on I-75 through Northern Montgomery County.

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Starting tonight, ODOT crews will shift traffic lanes on I-75 north.

Next week, crews will close the contraflow lane.

“It’s annoying because of the construction. I mean, I’m 54 years old, and it seems like the construction’s going on. Ever since I can remember,” Albert Hudgins of Troy said.

Drivers in the Miami Valley have opinions on construction on I-75.

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“The traffic’s so bad, yes, I try to avoid it, I try to go around it,” Tammy Price of Brookville said.

Starting Friday night, ODOT is making several changes to the construction zone in north Montgomery County on I-75 between Leo Street and Needmore Road.

While that work is going on, drivers will use the contraflow lane to go north on I-75 through this part of town.

Then on Sunday night, ODOT will close that contraflow lane for good.

Instead, drivers will be using three lanes all next to each other on I-75 north.

“If they open it up, I won’t be avoiding it like I am right now. I look for every other opportunity,” Price said.

The stretch of I-75 will still be a construction zone but this shift signals the last major bits of movement here.

“And so all of the ramps are going to be reopened this fall; everything that has been, you know, we recognize inconvenient as this project has gone on. Majority of that is going reopen,” Loryn Bryson with ODOT said.

Drivers are looking forward to the years-long project wrapping up next summer.

It is scheduled to wrap up in the summer of 2027.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is the new construction zone on I-75 in south Montgomery County into northern Warren County, where we’ve seen work ramping up lately.

That one is not scheduled to be finished until 2029.

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