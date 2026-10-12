ODOT reports it spends $10 million every year picking up trash on Ohio highways

DAYTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said that every year is spend $10 million picking up litter on the highways.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked with a woman who says it doesn’t matter where you live; trash is scattered everywhere. Hear her report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

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ODOT maintains 50,000 miles of State Highway, and 80,000 acres of right-of-way.

On its website, it says that’s a lot of ground to cover, and a lot of litter to collect.

Keep Ohio Beautiful partners with ODOT to clean up litter along Ohio roads.

They say every year, people drop around 11,000 tons of litter.

They find things as small as cigarette butts to as large as furniture.

Right now, ODOT is getting its winter trucks ready to clear snow and ice off the roadways.

On its website, ODOT says every hour crews spend picking up trash is one less hour they are out patching potholes or plowing snow.

ODOT says the solution to this problem is 100% preventable by simply throwing things in the trash can.

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