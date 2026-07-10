ODOT starts new 3-year project on parts of I-75, adding fourth lane

ODOT crews have started some work drivers may not have noticed.

ODOT starts new 3-year project on parts of I-75, adding fourth lane

MONTGOMERY/WARREN COUNTIES — ODOT crews have started some work drivers may not have noticed.

But it’s the beginning of another big-time construction project on Interstate 75.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell learned about this project after asking ODOT about new signage.

Some signs on the ramp from Austin Boulevard say, “work zone,” and there are orange barrels, but there’s nothing going on during the day.

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ODOT said it’s the start of another three-year project.

“That’s all we have been seeing. This is called the orange barrel, Ohio,” Charles Watts, of Dayton, said. “Because anytime you come in Ohio, you will always see orange barrels.”

This is another major construction project coming to I-75.

“I do feel like they’re always kind of tinkering with it and just making it inconvenient,” Josiah Rinehart, of Dayton, said.

It covers the stretch of highway through southern Montgomery County and northern Warren County.

Crews will be doing highway rehab work, plus adding a fourth lane in both directions.

“So that fourth lane that you kind of know now, closer to the Warren County line, is actually going to extend up closer to 675,” Loryn Bryson, with ODOT, said.

Bryson said the widening and rehab project construction zone will run between the Pennyroyal Road overpass in Springboro and the Lyons Road overpass in Miami Township.

That’s a four-mile stretch of I-75 in both directions.

“It’s gonna really help alleviate some of that congestion and bottlenecking that we have seen as the volume of traffic has increased over the years,” she said.

Crews are working on this project mostly at night, doing things that don’t really affect drivers much.

There will be some minor traffic pattern changes at the end of July.

But come Spring, ODOT said people will notice the major traffic pattern changes, construction work, and all the impacts that come with it.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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